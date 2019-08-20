State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Position in Astec Inds (ASTE) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined; Barrett Asset Management Stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Has Raised as Stock Value Declined

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 8,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 305,898 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 297,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 4.69M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Astec Inds Inc (ASTE) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.86 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Astec Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $624.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 98,910 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE); 01/05/2018 – Astec Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,214 shares to 335,969 shares, valued at $27.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 37,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,884 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 86,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).