State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Maintains Holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX); As Varian Med Sys (VAR) Valuation Declined, Holder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Upped Its Position

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 78.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 2,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 6,824 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $967,000, up from 3,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $105.63. About 1.02 million shares traded or 68.03% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SECOND HALF DOSE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT VERSUS FIRST HALF; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DRAFT SCHEME BOOKLET FOR SCHEME TO SELL CO TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC LODGED WITH ASIC ON MARCH 9; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 23,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.09 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 997,638 shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 20,000 shares to 390,000 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (NYSE:ALEX) by 85,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,301 shares to 11,296 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,922 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St (NASDAQ:CBRL).