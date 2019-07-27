State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowered Its Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stake by $4.90 Million; Masters Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Credit Suisse Group (CS)

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 350,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.11 million, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 6.19 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 70.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.41 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.71M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 1.93 million shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 29.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 17/05/2018 – Credit Suisse CIO Woods Sees Geopolitical Risks Diminishing (Video); 18/05/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $142; 09/05/2018 – ORSTED A/S ORSTED.CO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 365 FROM DKK 350; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 25/04/2018 – Credit Suisse accelerates revamp after profits leap; 14/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EX-BOFA EXEC MTANGI TO JOIN END OF MAY; 07/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference May 10; 10/04/2018 – AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC AMN.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 04/05/2018 – INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG IFXGn.DE : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 25.3 FROM EUR 25

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secureworks Corp by 286,461 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $9.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aquantia Corp by 73,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 50,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $28.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.