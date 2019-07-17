State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Northrop Grumman (NOC); Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Academy Capital Management Upped Holding by $6.36 Million

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 11/04/2018 – Oliver Schusser will be the new vice president of Apple Music and international content; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Dutch Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Green Apple 2018-1 Nhg B.V

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 320,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.27M, up from 270,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $323.83. About 512,438 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 58,204 shares to 426,500 shares, valued at $46.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,264 were reported by James Inv Research Incorporated. Srb holds 2,529 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res reported 1.25 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 10,255 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Penobscot Investment Mngmt reported 3,294 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Citadel Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Mckinley Limited Liability Delaware invested in 34,336 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Janney Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 886 shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 0.09% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 5 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.1% or 25,000 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na stated it has 832 shares. 22,561 are held by Kdi Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bruce & stated it has 3.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd holds 1% or 161,760 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 761,502 shares. Westend Lc holds 0% or 191,226 shares. Mondrian Investment Prns has invested 2.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 282,181 were reported by Palladium Limited Liability Company. 18,299 were reported by Drexel Morgan And Com. Tirschwell And Loewy Inc reported 2,583 shares. Maplelane Capital Lc has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chicago Equity Prtn Lc holds 2.04% or 278,028 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Limited Liability Co owns 28,566 shares. Edgar Lomax Va reported 131,908 shares stake. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Communication Limited has 3.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tealwood Asset Inc has invested 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 10,834 were reported by Keystone Planning Inc.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 67,330 shares to 277,898 shares, valued at $23.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 5,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,420 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).