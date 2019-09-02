State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holding in Sprint (S); Marvin & Palmer Associates Holding In Texas Instruments (TXN) Was Has Raised

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 225% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 1.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.60 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 5.45 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile for Sprint: Will Masa Son Now Get His Price? — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT BEGINS CALL WITH INVESTORS; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile and Sprint Are Trying to Win Over Washington. Will They Succeed?: DealBook Briefing; 25/05/2018 – Retaining Turnberry is part of a lobbying effort to secure federal approval for its merger with Sprint, according to the Journal; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Scout Invests has invested 0.67% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 71,536 shares. Gradient Investments Lc invested in 0% or 7,230 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Us Bank De reported 24,935 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 103,581 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 123,559 shares. Hightower Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 16,594 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc owns 10,251 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential reported 0% stake. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 29,314 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 4,993 were accumulated by Ckw Gp. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 76,368 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Cap Inc New by 100,000 shares to 725,885 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 37,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,000 shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Rech Global Investors holds 19.02 million shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Wms Partners Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.23% or 270,418 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 5,036 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Yorktown Management And Rech holds 6,000 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 7,250 are held by Mai Cap. Markston Interest Ltd Liability Corporation has 20,424 shares. Holt Advsrs Limited Liability Dba Holt Prtn LP invested in 0.06% or 1,900 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc invested in 61,754 shares. Davenport Co Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Dumont Blake Invest Advsr Lc invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0.02% or 12,256 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.36% or 27,467 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 406,987 shares.

