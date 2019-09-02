State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increased Pfizer (PFE) Holding By $6.21 Million; West Bancorporation (WTBA)’s Sentiment Is 1.84

West Bancorporation Inc (WTBA) investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.39, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 35 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 19 sold and decreased stock positions in West Bancorporation Inc. The funds in our database reported: 5.31 million shares, up from 5.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding West Bancorporation Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 16 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 3.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired 147,764 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 4.40M shares with $186.87 million value, up from 4.25M last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $195.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $428,348 activity.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 10,506 shares traded. West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) has declined 14.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WTBA News: 27/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION SAYS ON APRIL 26, BOARD ACCEPTED DAVID MILLIGAN’S REQUEST TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF CO – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION INC – JAMES W. NOYCE WAS ELECTED AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION INC WTBA.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT; 19/04/2018 DJ West Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTBA); 26/04/2018 – West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Record Net Income, Declares Increased and Record Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION INC WTBA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 26/04/2018 – West Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding firm for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $341.36 million. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. It has a 12.19 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and real estate loans and residential mortgages.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in West Bancorporation, Inc. for 231,938 shares. Btc Capital Management Inc. owns 105,340 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opus Capital Group Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 31,176 shares. The Iowa-based Iowa State Bank has invested 0.11% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 146,934 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity. Gottlieb Scott bought 3,000 shares worth $104,160.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 14.40% above currents $35.55 stock price. Pfizer had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by DZ Bank on Wednesday, August 28. Morgan Stanley maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Management LP holds 0.25% or 29,178 shares. Payden Rygel reported 808,170 shares. Agf Invs accumulated 0.26% or 546,075 shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Principal Fincl Gp Inc Inc reported 14.27M shares. Assetmark stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 1.45% stake. Wolverine Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,457 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Inc Ne invested 4.53% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). United Kingdom-based Uss Mgmt Limited has invested 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Shell Asset has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 2.54 million shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Verus Partners owns 10,646 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.10M shares.