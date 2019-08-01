State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Holds Holding in Viacom New (VIAB); Fir Tree Stake in Firstenergy (FE) Decreased by $42.52 Million

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.94M, down from 5.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 1.02 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 18/05/2018 – Clean TeQ Holdings at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 30/05/2018 – Secure Energy Services at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 08/03/2018 – JCP&L Remains Focused on Restoring Longest-Duration Outages; 20/03/2018 – JCP&L Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 09/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Readout of Call Between Governor Phil Murphy and FirstEnergy President and CEO Chuck Jones; 10/05/2018 – Toledo Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 12/03/2018 – JCP&L Continuing Repairs in Hardest-Hit Areas Following Severe Winter Storms; 05/03/2018 RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION – GMP FIRSTENERGY HAS BEEN ENGAGED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO IN CONNECTION WITH REVIEW; 09/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 330,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.75 million, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 1.39M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 05/03/2018 Nickelodeon’s Inaugural U.S. SlimeFest Music Festival to Be Headlined by Zedd, Liam Payne, Flo Rida and Nick Star JoJo Siwa; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Behind Leslie Moonves’ Crusade to Save CBS From Viacom; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Has Been Pressing for a Merger of CBS and Viacom; 04/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Bizarre CBS, Viacom merger saga takes another strange turn; 03/04/2018 – CBS, Viacom merger talks hit roadblock over who will be Moonves’ second-in-command; 14/05/2018 – Viacom shares move towards high of the day after sources say that it had reached deal with CBS on share ratio for merger before today’s lawsuit

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $388.42 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Management holds 6,972 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company stated it has 0.12% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Sasco Capital Ct stated it has 2.62% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 85,802 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co owns 261 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 10,827 shares. Fil invested in 0% or 41 shares. Brinker has invested 0.06% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 9,927 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Contravisory Mngmt holds 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) or 122 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa stated it has 0.09% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability Corp owns 126,923 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).