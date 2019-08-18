State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Holding in Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Has Cut by $388,755 as Shares Rose; Peconic Partners Raised Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position by $1.94 Million as Stock Price Declined

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 7,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 48,072 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, down from 55,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $63.04. About 143,670 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $103.56. About 3.26 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 35,000 shares to 102,200 shares, valued at $11.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 33,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE).