State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Holding in Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Lifted by $440,000; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Holding in T. Rowe Price (TROW) by $402,100 as Market Valuation Rose

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price (TROW) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 133,226 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34 million, up from 129,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in T. Rowe Price for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $109.06. About 508,411 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 12/04/2018 – Checkr Announces $100 Million in Series C Funding Led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. to Bring Its Technology to New; 27/03/2018 – T. ROWE’S LEVENSON: U.S. IS NOW LATE IN THE BUSINESS CYCLE; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price To Close Tampa Operations Center In June 2019; Client Digital Preferences, Firm’s Technology Enhancements And Operational Efficiencies Lead To Site Consolidation; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Remaining Locations Are in Owings Mills, Maryland, and Colorado Springs, Colorado; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Head of Fixed Income Ted Wiese to Step Down at Year-End; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 165,750 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, up from 155,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 94,546 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 27/03/2018 – PENSKE IN SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT W/ MITSUI JAPAN, MITSUI USA; 12/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo; 07/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED DEBT ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC PAG.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Net $108.1M; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON, PAG FUND KSS TO BUY AIR-BAG MAKER TAKATA IN ASSET DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Penske Logistics Named to America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 16/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Opens New Facility in Zelienople, Pennsylvania; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.26; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 90,000 shares to 460,000 shares, valued at $37.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 6,569 shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 387 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). First Republic Investment reported 0.01% stake. 12,243 were accumulated by Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Mgmt L P. 7,648 are owned by Paragon Management. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 11,129 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 25,572 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,510 are held by Donaldson Mngmt Limited. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 172,440 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Swiss Bankshares invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Secor Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11,470 shares to 109,364 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle (NSRGY) by 6,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,585 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.