State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Holding in Legg Mason (LM) Has Decreased by $5.40 Million; Foyston Gordon & Payne Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Rose

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 880,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.09M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 660,152 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Rev $785.1M; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason End-March Assets Under Mgmt $754.1B vs End-Dec. $767.2B; 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 06/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $46; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Net Long-Term Outflows $2.7B; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Net $76.3M; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2018; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 451,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40 million, up from 435,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 16.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Advsrs Ltd invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The owns 8.20 million shares. Bancorp Of Stockton owns 4,986 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Gyroscope Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schafer Cullen Incorporated has invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ashfield Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Llc has 0.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 79,544 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested 0.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 25,861 were accumulated by Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa. Cumberland Advsr accumulated 5,550 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 0.13% stake. Howe Rusling Inc invested in 8,505 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Prio Wealth Lp invested in 0.08% or 32,336 shares. Opus Management stated it has 136,000 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 2.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $523.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 3,097 shares to 184,071 shares, valued at $22.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,630 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Palo Alto Ticks Twistlock on Buyout Checklist, Aids Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Optical Networking Stocks Soared Today – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo’s Video Network Solution Chosen by News Broadcaster – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trian close to settlement with Legg Mason – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Legg Mason: Valuation Will Attract Value Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WD-40 Company (WDFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Closing Date for Reorganizations and Details Regarding Final Distributions by Target Funds – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Closing Date for Reorganization and Details Regarding Final Distribution by Royce Low-Priced Stock Fund – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 17.50% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LM’s profit will be $57.17M for 14.43 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.