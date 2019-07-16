State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) Has Cut by $8.10 Million; Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Shareholder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Raised Stake by $22.24 Million

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 620,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.00M, down from 680,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $139.41. About 3.29 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 11.17 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 147,764 shares to 4.40 million shares, valued at $186.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 922,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings.