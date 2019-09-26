State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Upped Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Position by $629,100; Shares Declined; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Raised Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $366,265

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 23,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 302,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.31M, up from 279,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 1.40M shares traded or 11.11% up from the average. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 240,000 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $63.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 53,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 660,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Gained 17% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New coverage – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Third Quarter Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Trust America: 4.6% Yield At Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Worth US$132 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results via Webcast – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Get Your Ticket to the NFLX Stock Sequel – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.