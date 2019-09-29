State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Upped American Assets Tr (AAT) Holding; Consolidated Edison (ED) Sentiment Is 1.34

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) stake by 4.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired 20,000 shares as American Assets Tr Inc (AAT)’s stock rose 0.39%. The State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 482,500 shares with $22.74 million value, up from 462,500 last quarter. American Assets Tr Inc now has $2.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 317,353 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard lnvented (AAT-1987); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 23/04/2018 – KAMADA UNABLE TO BEGIN PHASE 3 INHALED AAT CLINICAL STUDY IN 2H; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-1898); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 16/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001)

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 299 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 223 sold and decreased positions in Consolidated Edison Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 191.23 million shares, up from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Consolidated Edison Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 193 Increased: 228 New Position: 71.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 0% or 62 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 24,150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 771 shares. 36,786 are held by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability. Moreover, Grs Limited Liability Corporation has 3.48% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Credit Suisse Ag owns 79,579 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 30,942 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America reported 16,910 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Prudential Incorporated has 1.07 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Preferred Limited Liability accumulated 803 shares. 8,212 are owned by Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al. Td Asset holds 0% or 35,400 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 48,171 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 0% or 5,106 shares.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) stake by 130,000 shares to 290,000 valued at $8.99M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 35,000 shares and now owns 720,000 shares. Ishares Inc was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $94.62. About 1.12 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has risen 8.70% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.43 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 22.55 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.39 million for 14.51 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

