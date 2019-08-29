State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Trimmed Stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by $17.85 Million as Share Value Declined; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Decreased Stake by $994,500

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.48 million, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.29. About 1.46 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – ACCELERATED INSPECTIONS ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Bookings Fall After Fatal Accident; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Traffic Rose 3.5%; 02/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Earns Top Customer Experience Ratings for Airlines, According to Temkin Group; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Flight 1380 had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday after suffering engine failure; 17/04/2018 – Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philly, damage to exterior; 19/04/2018 – Transport Dems: DeFazio, Larsen Press DOT on Safety Oversight Following Southwest Airlines Incident and Media Exposé on; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan Talks Tax Reform at Southwest Airlines; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SAYS IN 2017, STARTED A PROGRAM TO INSPECT ALL FAN BLADES ON ALL -700/-800 AIRCRAFT IN CO’S FLEET

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 8,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $138.24. About 11.86 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.99 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Llc invested 0.07% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Pcl reported 405,905 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & reported 100,123 shares. Bluestein R H & Company reported 10,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 5,889 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Horrell Management has 0.13% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 5,000 shares. Grp One Trading Lp holds 0.01% or 19,268 shares. Cypress Capital Grp holds 0.12% or 11,675 shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 441 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Community Fincl Bank Of Raymore invested in 0.21% or 11,217 shares. Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 150 shares. New York-based Buckingham Mgmt has invested 0.56% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 74,369 are held by Gibraltar Capital Mngmt Inc. Utd Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested in 1.97% or 84,197 shares.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14,300 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $47.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 82,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (NYSE:ACRE) by 35,000 shares to 265,000 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 67,872 shares. Opus Invest Mgmt Incorporated owns 5,000 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Swarthmore Group invested in 5,475 shares or 2.77% of the stock. Bloom Tree Prns Llc has invested 7.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Wilshire Securities, a California-based fund reported 4,350 shares. Tower Bridge stated it has 263,230 shares. De Burlo Group Inc stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Advsr Ok owns 253,458 shares. Family Tru invested in 2,200 shares. Moreover, Thomasville Bank & Trust has 4.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Madrona Fin Limited Liability holds 16,589 shares. Washington Trust stated it has 2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 129,564 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management. Palouse Capital Management has 43,464 shares. Bernzott Cap Advsrs stated it has 123,965 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings.