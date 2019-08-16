State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ameriprise Finl (AMP) by $1.28 Million; Mangrove Partners Has Lowered Atlantic Pwr (AT) Position by $2.88 Million

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.52M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 228,852 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. Rtgs, Outlk Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER – REPRICING OF $510 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 467,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.82M, down from 477,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $126.34. About 794,794 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 23,444 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4,359 shares in its portfolio. 80,731 were accumulated by Gru One Trading L P. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) or 26,684 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc holds 21,832 shares. 284,000 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 104,340 shares. Cypress Limited Com (Wy) accumulated 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock has 5.59M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Co has 71,100 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 4,320 shares.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 177,091 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Va Corp New.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 8,103 shares to 55,563 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $518.24 million for 7.98 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.