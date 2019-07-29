State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Trimmed Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding by $1.43 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Declined, Ironsides Asset Advisors Boosted Position by $554,600

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 2.44 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than $23 billion; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.70M, down from 152,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.53. About 730,758 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Com Ltd Llc owns 2.02M shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Comm Ltd holds 66,944 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 180,288 shares. Old Republic International Corporation holds 284,000 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Fortress Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 217,250 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Cna Financial reported 130,000 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.36% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 22,094 shares. Hap Trading Lc owns 17,339 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tctc Limited Liability Company has 0.47% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 143,682 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt reported 8,337 shares stake. D E Shaw Company, a New York-based fund reported 5.62M shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt has 8,600 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 330,000 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $61.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 217,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Big tech companies help U.S. T. Rowe Price stock funds beat S&P 500 – bizjournals.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.60 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.15% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Allstate, a Illinois-based fund reported 29,924 shares. Victory Mgmt holds 524,711 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 4,261 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 29,246 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Telos Capital Mgmt has 0.63% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). City holds 0.56% or 16,781 shares in its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 200 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) accumulated 5,230 shares. Missouri-based Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bristol John W Ny has invested 1.64% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 28,363 are held by Dnb Asset Management As. Hartford Management accumulated 28,692 shares or 0.1% of the stock.