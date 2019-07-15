State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Raised Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Position by $380,000; Genesis Energy LP (Put) (GEL) Holder Saba Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake by $12.59 Million

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.19 million, up from 490,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 8.97 million shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Sales $9.65B-$9.8B; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees Deal Immaterial to Adjusted EPS in 2018, 2019; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $1.35-$1.39; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Acquisition Launches Women’s Health Focus on Cancer

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (Put) (GEL) by 51.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 547,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 522,700 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 251,024 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has risen 0.60% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ketoconazole Gel Versus Terconazole Cream for Vaginal Candidiasis; 18/03/2018 – Canon Medical Systems’ Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition Delivers Full Suite of Acute Stroke Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. Mar Rev NT$82.1M; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 28/03/2018 – Electrifying Escapism: Genesis Reveals Essentia Concept at New York International Auto Show; 04/05/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LP – QTRLY REVENUES $725.8 MLN VS $415.5 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Takes Actions on Genesis Solar LLC’s $702MM Trust Certificates; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Clinical and Histologic Evaluation of Picato 0.15% Gel in the Cosmetic Improvement of Photoaged Skin; 14/03/2018 – Feng Chi From Genesis Capital: China’s Blockchain Industry to Face Turning Point and Undergo Differentiation; 11/04/2018 – Genesis Energy, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset High Incm Fd I (HIX) by 1.30 million shares to 10.48M shares, valued at $67.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 58,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Royce Global Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RGT).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $84,000 activity.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 380.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. GEL’s profit will be $17.16 million for 41.09 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.96 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Fitzgerald Joseph Michael sold $1.77 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.