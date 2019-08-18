State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Raised Douglas Emmett (DEI) Stake By $690,000; Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies Inc has $25 highest and $20 lowest target. $22.80’s average target is 35.47% above currents $16.83 stock price. Patterson Companies Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. See Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) latest ratings:

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) stake by 11.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired 17,250 shares as Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)’s stock declined 1.23%. The State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 171,750 shares with $6.94M value, up from 154,500 last quarter. Douglas Emmett Inc now has $7.35B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 719,900 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 06/03/2018 MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS TOO EARLY TO SAY IF BANK IS IN LINE WITH 2018 BUDGET; 06/04/2018 – UBI BANCA CEO SAYS BANK TWO YEARS AGO DECIDED AGAINST POTENTIAL OFFER FOR MONTE DEI PASCHI BUT IF LENDER WERE ASKED TO LOOK AT IT AGAIN A NEW ASSESSMENT WOULD BE NECESSARY; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS TO CONDUCT INVESTOR ROADSHOW NEXT WEEK, IN LONDON MONDAY AND TUESDAY, IN MILAN WEDNESDAY; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS ECB TO INTRODUCE ADD-ON ON RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS CALCULATED ON NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES BY YEAR-END, PRELIMINARY INDICATIONS POINT TO 4-5 BLN EURO ADD-ON – SLIDE; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – GROSS NPE 42.6 BLN EUROS AT END-MARCH; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett Releases First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 27/04/2018 – FORMER MONTE DEI PASCHI EXECS FABRIZIO VIOLA AND ALESSANDRO PROFUMO SENT TO TRIAL IN MILAN ON ALLEGED MARKET RIGGING AND ACCOUNTING FRAUD; 12/03/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS APPOINTS ANDREA ROVELLINI AS CFO TO REPLACE FRANCESCO MELE; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.98 TO $2.04, EST. $1.99; 18/05/2018 – ITALY’S 5-STAR, LEAGUE PROGRAMME CALLS FOR STATE SHAREHOLDER TO REDEFINE MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA’S MISSION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Patterson Companies, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 487,732 are held by Comml Bank Of America De. Arrowstreet Lp reported 69,600 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd stated it has 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Bahl & Gaynor reported 90,321 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd owns 748,546 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 161,411 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Pcl has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Parkside Retail Bank Tru owns 517 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association reported 37,490 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 29,678 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 206,080 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 7,390 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 474,148 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 298,346 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 132,483 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Patterson Companies, Inc. distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It operates through Dental and Animal Health divisions. It has a 18.91 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

The stock increased 1.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 1.05 million shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 28/03/2018 – Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCO); 03/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholder; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 29/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES SAYS ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 29, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Named to Fortune 500 List for Second Consecutive Year; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Down 17.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Patterson Companies is Oversold – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “We Did The Math EWMC Can Go To $72 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Share Price Is Down 55% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Ltd has 0.01% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Honeywell Incorporated reported 75,724 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc holds 0.03% or 717,433 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 24,781 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt holds 0.08% or 142,642 shares in its portfolio. 70,349 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Lpl reported 0% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company accumulated 0.01% or 13,018 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) or 354,241 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0% or 9,059 shares. Cornercap Counsel invested in 45,344 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Citigroup holds 115,885 shares. Millennium Management Limited Com holds 0.04% or 603,071 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 17,546 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.