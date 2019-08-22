State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Raised Albemarle (ALB) Stake; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose While Okumus Fund Management LTD Lowered Its Position

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $200.68. About 1.13 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs has hired a senior chemicals banker from Barclays; 08/05/2018 – “With the Fed funds rate moving up faster than inflation … the competition from cash for other asset classes has picked up,” wrote Goldman’s Mueller-Glissmann; 06/03/2018 – Accused Wine Thief in Court Over Goldman Exec’s Missing Bottles; 06/03/2018 – EURAZEO – PLACEMENT STARTS IMMEDIATELY AND WILL BE MANAGED BY GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL ACTING AS BOOKRUNNER; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AFRICA DIRECTOR SAYS SOUTH AFRICA IN “VERY GOOD POSITION”, AS LONG AS U.S. INTEREST RATES ARE MANAGED IN PROPER WAY; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ David Schwimmer will start as chief executive officer on Aug. 1; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS M&A ENVIRONMENT `FEELS QUITE GOOD’ NOW; 14/05/2018 – Venator Materials at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – PRINCE ALWALEED SAYS WORKING WITH ADVISORS INCLUDING GOLDMAN SACHS TO FIND INVESTMENTS AS LARGE AS $3 BLN FOR KINGDOM HOLDING -BBG INTV; 24/05/2018 – AI Deep Dive: Steve Wozniak Joins Goldman Sachs Intl. Chairman and Many More To Speak in Amsterdam

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 585,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.96 million, up from 565,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $65.91. About 991,691 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 10,000 shares to 467,000 shares, valued at $59.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680,000 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.06 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.