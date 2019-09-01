State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Raised Adobe (ADBE) Position; Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Holder Redmond Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.97 million, up from 165,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 7.82 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund holds 0.57% or 9,697 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Lc has 10,683 shares. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) accumulated 0.28% or 2,349 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 42,801 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Iberiabank Corp has invested 0.91% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dubuque Natl Bank & owns 68 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 16,847 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 6,216 shares. Edgestream Partners Lp stated it has 25,461 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Century reported 1.88 million shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. 21,025 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset. Saturna Capital Corporation accumulated 3.75% or 482,049 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Co reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dsm Capital Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 2.00M shares. Sei Invs Co has invested 0.56% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 989,300 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 49,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,311 shares to 49,020 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 4,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,892 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp Holding Co (NYSE:MKL).

