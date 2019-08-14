State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Lowered Its Kimco Rlty (KIM) Stake as Shares Rose; Apollo Management Holdings LP Cut Its Stake in Ares Cap (Call) (ARCC) as Shares Rose

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (ARCC) by 67.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 746,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 354,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 1.30 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 92,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 431,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, down from 523,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 3.08 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 88,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eii Capital Mgmt Inc owns 63,432 shares. 558 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Legg Mason, Maryland-based fund reported 1,990 shares. Cohen And Steers, New York-based fund reported 38,090 shares. Fmr Lc owns 0.02% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 7.57M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 121,438 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 56,297 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lpl has invested 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Com, a Washington-based fund reported 2.14 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1.34M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Proffitt Goodson Inc accumulated 0.02% or 5,305 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 397,716 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 5.08M shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 29.30 million shares. Transamerica Advsrs Inc has 60 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.96 million for 13.13 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $245,837 activity. Shares for $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Thursday, August 1.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 508,500 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $27.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearway Energy Inc (Call) by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co reported 1.17 million shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Com reported 49,340 shares stake. 20,097 were reported by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. Lsv Asset invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Gradient Ltd Liability Company has 1,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Llc reported 18,297 shares stake. Cutter And Brokerage Inc has 55,692 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Co Delaware has 0.76% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 1.00 million shares. Essex Fincl Incorporated reported 33,433 shares. The Virginia-based Burke Herbert Comml Bank Tru Communications has invested 0.3% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Prelude Management Lc holds 88,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.06% or 484,800 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 20,000 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.08% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).