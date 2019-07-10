State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Lifted Titan Intl Ill (TWI) Holding by $850,000; As Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Rose, Dillon & Associates Has Upped Position by $1.70 Million

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, up from 920,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 160,652 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 53.57% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 23/03/2018 – Titan International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 9,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,834 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 14,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $160.06. About 10.70 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 69,000 shares to 13.00 million shares, valued at $358.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (NYSE:ALEX) by 85,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TWI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.92 million shares or 2.40% more from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 19,492 shares. Engines Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 38,009 shares or 0% of the stock. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability holds 101,921 shares. Principal Fincl Incorporated reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 19,847 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 580,185 shares. 24,553 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has 15,802 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Georgia-based Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 268,273 shares. Shell Asset Management invested 0.01% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Systematic Financial Management LP holds 164,390 shares.

