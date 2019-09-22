State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Lifted Position in Southern Copper (SCCO); Chase Investment Counsel Boosted Its Position in Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) as Share Value Declined

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 18,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 74,261 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, up from 55,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 429,001 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 136.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 35,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 61,104 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 25,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 410,186 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 15/05/2018 – National Ml to Host Women’s Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in New England; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 31/05/2018 – ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Patents to NMI and NMI TT Pharmaservices; 10/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS, PROMOTES COO CLAUDIA MERKLE TO PRESIDENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ NMI Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NMIH); 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold NMIH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 58.83 million shares or 0.43% less from 59.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Financial Group holds 98 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Capital Global Invsts accumulated 2.58 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 36,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 389,413 shares. Moreover, Navellier & Inc has 0.26% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 58,933 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 136,945 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.06% or 51,270 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 12,313 shares. Bogle Investment Management LP De holds 0.03% or 15,545 shares. Falcon Point Limited Liability Com invested 0.29% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 46,531 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NMI Holdings, Inc. Nominates Lynn S. McCreary to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “National MI CEO Claudia Merkle Recognized by HousingWire as Woman of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “National MI Now Integrated with Blue Sage – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 4,711 shares to 22,017 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 4,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,527 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Southern Copper Corporation’s (NYSE:SCCO) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progress In Copper – It’s All About China – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Play The Turnaround In Southern Copper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold SCCO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 2.83% less from 49.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 45,881 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 394,437 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 21,663 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Inc Nv reported 69,288 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Waddell And Reed Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). First City Cap Mgmt holds 7,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 80,141 shares stake. Financial Architects reported 300 shares stake. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 35,078 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). City Holdg Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 17,767 shares. Paloma Management stated it has 10,457 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 194,115 shares.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 55,000 shares to 265,000 shares, valued at $21.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 760,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).