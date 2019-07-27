State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Lifted Hollyfrontier (HFC) Position By $352,800; American Realty Trust (ARL)’s Sentiment Is 0.42

American Realty Trust Inc (ARL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q1 2019. It’s down -2.38, from 2.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 5 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 12 reduced and sold stakes in American Realty Trust Inc. The funds in our database now have: 262,359 shares, down from 278,416 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding American Realty Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 10 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) stake by 8.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired 7,200 shares as Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC)’s stock declined 22.18%. The State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 90,000 shares with $4.43M value, up from 82,800 last quarter. Hollyfrontier Corp now has $8.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 1.26M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit

Among 8 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. HollyFrontier had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) rating on Wednesday, February 20. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $63 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was downgraded by Tudor Pickering. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 3 with “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 20.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased Ishares Inc stake by 604,337 shares to 9.20 million valued at $318.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 3.50 million shares. Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares has 49,488 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 48,241 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated owns 3,740 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc stated it has 6,831 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.21% or 9,790 shares. Royal London Asset Management has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated reported 176,725 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 190 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hexavest stated it has 640,213 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Westover Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Element Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.05% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Glenmede Co Na reported 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Meeder Asset Inc reported 28,170 shares.

American Realty Investors, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential, hotel, and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company has market cap of $254.83 million. The firm leases apartment units to residents; leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells properties and land. It has a 1.52 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio comprised 50 apartment communities totaling 8,266 units; 8 commercial properties, including 5 office buildings and 3 retail centers; and a golf course.

American International Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in American Realty Investors, Inc. for 1,319 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owns 174 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 3,462 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 137,650 shares.

The stock increased 2.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 7,574 shares traded or 163.54% up from the average. American Realty Investors, Inc. (ARL) has declined 27.68% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.11% the S&P500.