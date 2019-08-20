State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Lifted Holding in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) as Share Value Rose; As Intuit (INTU) Valuation Rose, Holder Mar Vista Investment Partners Boosted Stake

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 105.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 102,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.44 million, up from 97,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 1.37 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 52,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 666,523 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.24M, up from 614,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $273.6. About 600,179 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi holds 2.41% or 31,921 shares. Regions Financial has invested 0.32% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated holds 9,430 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 3,032 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 31,400 are owned by Andra Ap. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd invested in 1,603 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp reported 11,325 shares. Jacobs And Ca has invested 0.58% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Evanson Asset Lc holds 0.05% or 910 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Bankshares Na invested in 2,525 shares. Carderock Capital Mgmt invested in 22,437 shares or 2.39% of the stock. Qci Asset Mngmt New York invested in 0.01% or 320 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.1% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Investec Asset Mngmt North America owns 12,108 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 42,000 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785,000 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).