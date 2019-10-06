State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Lifted Cray (CRAY) Stake By $2.33 Million; FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering FactSet Research Systems Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:FDS), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. FactSet Research Systems Inc. Common Stock has $30000 highest and $21700 lowest target. $244.83’s average target is 1.57% above currents $241.04 stock price. FactSet Research Systems Inc. Common Stock had 12 analyst reports since June 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) on Friday, September 27 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 26. Goldman Sachs downgraded FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) rating on Thursday, June 27. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $24600 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. DA Davidson maintained the shares of FDS in report on Monday, June 17 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, September 27 by UBS. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 26. See FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) latest ratings:

02/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $263.0000 New Target: $217.0000 Maintain

27/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: $233.0000 New Target: $224.0000 Maintain

27/09/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $242.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Maintain

27/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $264.0000 New Target: $263.0000 Downgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $256.0000 New Target: $246.0000 Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $290.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: $212.0000 New Target: $233.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $230.0000 New Target: $242.0000 Maintain

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased Cray Inc (CRAY) stake by 4.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired 68,607 shares as Cray Inc (CRAY)’s stock rose 32.77%. The State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.57 million shares with $54.62 million value, up from 1.50M last quarter. Cray Inc now has $1.45B valuation. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 44.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 14/03/2018 Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National lnstitutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why FactSet Stock Fell Sharply Thursday – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of FactSet Fell 10% in September – The Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Pearson, FactSet Research Systems, and Actuant Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News Today: Sept. 26, 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FactSet Management Talks Growth Opportunities, Share Repurchases, and More – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

The stock increased 1.20% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $241.04. About 245,765 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 10/04/2018 – FactSet Expands Its Data Offering with Launch of Data Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET BOARD APPROVED $300M INCREASE TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Estimated monthly active users: 334.2 million, per a StreetAccount and FactSet estimate; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – NICOLELLI WILL REMAIN WITH FACTSET THROUGH DECEMBER 2018; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Announces Planned Departure of Its Chief Fincl Officer; 04/05/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.3487, Lowest Since Mid-January – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $8.35 TO $8.55; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program By $300; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY EPS $6.95-EPS $7.15; 11/04/2018 – RepRisk Data Now Available on Open:FactSet Marketplace

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and data analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $9.22 billion. The companyÂ’s applications suite offers tools and resources, including firm and industry analyses; full screening tools; portfolio analysis; risk profiles; alpha-testing; portfolio optimization; and research management solutions. It has a 26.56 P/E ratio. FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 177,194 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 206 were reported by Shine Advisory Svcs. Spinnaker Tru reported 0.08% stake. Yorktown & Research holds 1,400 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.03% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 6,345 shares. Amer Incorporated stated it has 75,009 shares. Bessemer stated it has 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Moreover, Jlb Associates has 0.69% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 11,980 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 2,020 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd owns 13,924 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na owns 0.02% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 1,127 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 6,461 shares. 47,319 are owned by Saybrook Capital Nc.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 130,000 shares to 2.59 million valued at $499.87 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Baozun Inc stake by 7,298 shares and now owns 69,727 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Fresh Del Monte Stock Just Jumped 15% – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Study Finds On-premises Systems are Critical to Enterprise AI Implementations – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HPE’s Cray deal set to close after Japan approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 09/24: (NBEV) (OSTK) (GE) Higher; (CLVS) (PDD) (VER) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na has 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 282 shares. The Missouri-based Century has invested 0.02% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Mairs & Pwr invested 0.08% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Legal And General Public Limited Liability Company reported 107,170 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 448,830 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 17,125 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Litespeed Mgmt Limited Liability has 3.9% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 27,949 shares. Dupont Cap Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 86,700 shares. Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Llc owns 428,878 shares. Pointstate Capital LP has 0.1% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 142,900 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% or 27,996 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY).