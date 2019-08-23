State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Increased Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Cut United Rentals (Call) (URI) Stake By $64.81 Million

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 15.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired 29,800 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 219,600 shares with $35.08M value, up from 189,800 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $73.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $169.53. About 842,923 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased United Rentals Inc (Call) (URI) stake by 95.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 568,512 shares as United Rentals Inc (Call) (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 25,000 shares with $2.86M value, down from 593,512 last quarter. United Rentals Inc (Call) now has $8.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 947,626 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased Consol Energy Inc New stake by 117,298 shares to 399,300 valued at $13.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Arch Coal Inc stake by 243,616 shares and now owns 346,909 shares. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque State Bank And Com invested in 0.02% or 1,201 shares. Franklin Inc owns 15,923 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Retail Bank reported 14,218 shares stake. Schroder Invest Management Gru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Art Advisors Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Kepos Ltd Partnership has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Burney Com invested in 0.11% or 14,877 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Baker Avenue Asset Lp holds 0.22% or 22,924 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 6,461 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 138 shares. Ci Investments has 0.05% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.90M for 4.78 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 1.56% above currents $169.53 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $167 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17400 target. Barclays Capital maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 0.03% or 1,666 shares. Stack Management has 3.91% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 204,083 shares. Bartlett Limited Co has invested 0.64% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 4,228 were reported by First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha. Copeland reported 7,851 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 75,267 were reported by Lpl Finance Limited Liability Co. Mcf Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 1,834 shares. Cincinnati Fin stated it has 25,750 shares. Cypress Gru has 11,485 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Becker Capital Mgmt accumulated 1,275 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt holds 10,735 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 88 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 0.06% or 166,849 shares. Accredited has invested 1.68% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 81,100 shares to 1.25 million valued at $83.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allergan Plc stake by 55,702 shares and now owns 520,000 shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) was reduced too.