State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Cut Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position By $36.96 Million; MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES (MDCL) Shorts Increased By 112.65%

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 62.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 420,000 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock rose 9.02%. The State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 247,700 shares with $21.89M value, down from 667,700 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $27.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $96.13. About 2.18 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:MDCL) had an increase of 112.65% in short interest. MDCL’s SI was 226,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 112.65% from 106,700 shares previously. With 195,300 avg volume, 1 days are for MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:MDCL)’s short sellers to cover MDCL’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.081 during the last trading session, reaching $3.429. About 72,623 shares traded. Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. provides cultivation consulting services for cannabis growing technologies and methodologies. The company has market cap of $93.77 million. The firm also provides licensing and seminar services. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it engages in retail activities of cannabis products.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 99,100 shares to 710,000 valued at $167.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 14,300 shares and now owns 180,000 shares. Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) was raised too.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $424.62 million for 16.24 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

