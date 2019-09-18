State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Cut Its Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Stake; Private Capital Management Has Raised By $496,654 Its Visteon Corp. (VC) Position

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) stake by 0.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 3,500 shares as Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG)’s stock declined 8.75%. The State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 454,905 shares with $72.68 million value, down from 458,405 last quarter. Simon Ppty Group Inc New now has $47.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $154.17. About 923,098 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%

Private Capital Management Llc increased Visteon Corp. (VC) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Capital Management Llc acquired 8,563 shares as Visteon Corp. (VC)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Private Capital Management Llc holds 357,115 shares with $20.92 million value, up from 348,552 last quarter. Visteon Corp. now has $2.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.20% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.93. About 504,988 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN

Among 5 analysts covering Visteon (NYSE:VC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Visteon has $10800 highest and $6100 lowest target. $73’s average target is -6.33% below currents $77.93 stock price. Visteon had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 23. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, September 12 by UBS. On Friday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 1 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 26 by FBR Capital. The stock of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8100 target in Friday, July 26 report.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. 2,000 Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares with value of $107,840 were bought by Wilson Harry James. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider MANZO ROBERT bought $195,020.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Gru Incorporated Inc invested in 265,081 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,226 shares. Prudential Inc reported 18,728 shares. Invesco owns 0.04% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 2.59M shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 14,035 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 124,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Merian Global (Uk) holds 0.05% or 88,876 shares. Moreover, Synovus has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 250 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 7,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 232,820 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management holds 76 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 7,492 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 13,003 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Vanguard Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC).

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.47 million for 12.64 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.16% or 221,154 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 144,270 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications invested in 2,544 shares. 25,345 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Us Bankshares De reported 68,482 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.13% stake. Washington has 0.01% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Pggm Investments owns 3.62M shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Ar Asset has 0.91% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 15,700 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0.04% stake. Van Eck Assocs Corp accumulated 100,728 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.19% stake. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.34% or 203,361 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc reported 87,537 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 36,387 shares.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 440,000 shares to 1.46 million valued at $311.23 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) stake by 35,000 shares and now owns 210,000 shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.