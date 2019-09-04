State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Cut Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $2.56 Million as Shares Rose; Loews Boosted Its Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $2.48 Million

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 730,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.44M, down from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $147.58. About 1.31M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Loews Corp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 325,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, up from 283,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 8.00M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 6,561 shares. 17,358 are held by Innovations Limited Liability Corp. Veritable LP reported 36,524 shares stake. Duff And Phelps Investment Management owns 118,425 shares. Tortoise Limited Liability Com owns 36,138 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership holds 1,922 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management reported 272,197 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 3,702 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 0.26% stake. Barclays Public Ltd holds 1.75M shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated owns 0.36% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 21,102 shares. Strs Ohio has 854,451 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.17% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 44,163 were accumulated by Mariner. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 194,116 shares.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 139,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $18.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,200 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 330,000 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $61.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).