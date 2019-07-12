State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Boosted Its Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Position; Profile of 6 Analysts Covering KLA-Tencor (KLAC)

Among 8 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. KLA-Tencor had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, March 7. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 25. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, May 7. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. See KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Initiates Coverage On

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $143.0000 New Target: $149.0000 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $107 Maintain

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $140 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $135 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $160 Initiate

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) stake by 8.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired 25,500 shares as Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL)’s stock rose 11.78%. The State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 323,900 shares with $4.54M value, up from 298,400 last quarter. Ngl Energy Partners Lp now has $1.90B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 107,204 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 32.60% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $5.11B, EST. $4.16B; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $363,143 activity. KRIMBILL H MICHAEL bought $363,143 worth of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Units of NGL Energy Partners Have Skyrocketed 54% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NGL Energy gets investment from EIG, FS Energy and Power Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NGL Energy Partners LP PFD UNIT CL B declares $0.5625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 28,900 shares to 3.89 million valued at $314.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 350,000 shares and now owns 1.30 million shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 65,657 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 99,175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gradient Investments Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Harvest Fund Limited Co holds 2.48M shares. 89,824 were reported by Citigroup. Greenwich Investment invested in 3.07% or 203,846 shares. Arrow Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 51,422 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Colorado-based Alps Advsr has invested 1.08% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 19,686 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 151,587 shares stake. Raymond James &, a Florida-based fund reported 145,211 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 28,200 shares. 76,068 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 11,232 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLA-Tencor Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset L P reported 0.11% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Hartford Mngmt accumulated 42,514 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Brown Advisory accumulated 96,894 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Amica Mutual Insurance, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,972 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 357,386 shares. Suntrust Banks has 147,528 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel invested in 1.38% or 15,646 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 50 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0.06% or 844,775 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 1,886 shares. 52,301 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Holderness Investments accumulated 4,149 shares. Moreover, Jump Trading Lc has 0.19% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg accumulated 645,132 shares.

More notable recent KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is KLA-Tencor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KLAC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts See 11% Gains Ahead For The Holdings of RDVY – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Deep Value in Disruptive Market Environments – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.70 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 14.52 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.

The stock increased 1.54% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $121.91. About 183,474 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION