State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Boosted Albemarle (ALB) Position; Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased Albemarle Corp (ALB) stake by 2.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired 15,000 shares as Albemarle Corp (ALB)’s stock declined 1.50%. The State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 600,000 shares with $42.25 million value, up from 585,000 last quarter. Albemarle Corp now has $7.34B valuation. It closed at $69.28 lastly. It is down 21.06% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 07/05/2018 – East Coast Wings + Grill Signs Deal for new Restaurant in Albemarle, N.C; 03/04/2018 – 5 Innovative Companies Changing the Lithium Game

Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.64, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 58 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 51 trimmed and sold stock positions in Douglas Dynamics Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 19.70 million shares, up from 19.68 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Douglas Dynamics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 37 Increased: 40 New Position: 18.

Analysts await Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.44 per share. PLOW’s profit will be $10.94 million for 23.14 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Douglas Dynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.96% negative EPS growth.

Rk Capital Management Llc holds 4.5% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. for 365,471 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 848,848 shares or 4.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 1.98% invested in the company for 1.99 million shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.9% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 377,274 shares.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. operates as a maker and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. It operates in two divisions, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. It has a 20.76 P/E ratio. The Work Truck Attachments segment makes and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various of related parts and accessories.

The stock increased 1.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 56,119 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) has declined 13.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M

Among 9 analysts covering Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Albemarle Corp has $12800 highest and $6000 lowest target. $94.11’s average target is 35.84% above currents $69.28 stock price. Albemarle Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 29 by Buckingham Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ALB in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Friday, May 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $10000 target. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) stake by 50,000 shares to 120,000 valued at $9.77M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 30,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity. Marlow DeeAnne J bought $70,850 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.