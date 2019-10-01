State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreased Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding; Newpark Resources (NR) SI Decreased By 2.15%

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) had a decrease of 2.15% in short interest. NR’s SI was 6.04M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.15% from 6.17M shares previously. With 519,600 avg volume, 12 days are for Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)’s short sellers to cover NR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.62. About 468,397 shares traded or 0.95% up from the average. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC – ANTHONY J. BEST HAS BEEN NAMED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE MAY 17, 2018, SUCCEEDING DAVID C. ANDERSON; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman; 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 2.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 40,000 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.80 million shares with $91.66M value, down from 1.84 million last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $232.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 8.74 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT

More notable recent Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Newpark Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:NR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies, Qualcomm Extend 5G Collaboration to Accelerate Commercialization of Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Technology – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Accelerates Market Introduction of 5G Devices in U.S. with Leading Number of 5G New Radio (NR) Conformance Test Cases Approved by PTCRB – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products primarily to the gas and oil exploration and production industry. The company has market cap of $686.27 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. It has a 34.79 P/E ratio. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 10,000 shares to 1.31 million valued at $95.26M in 2019Q2. It also upped Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) stake by 86,125 shares and now owns 195,320 shares. Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT) was raised too.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The Coca-Cola Companyâ€™s (NYSE:KO) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 5 Greatest Investments of Warren Buffett – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons the Best of the Coca-Cola Stock Rally May Be Over – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55.57’s average target is 2.08% above currents $54.44 stock price. Coca-Cola had 14 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Tuesday, May 14. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating.