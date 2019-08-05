State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreased Its American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Position by $1.47 Million; Valuation Declined; Keating Investment Counselors Has Cut Its Stake in Cummins (CMI) as Stock Value Declined

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 38.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 170,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 14.88% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 7.95 million shares traded or 349.69% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $158.68. About 1.32M shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 0.1% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 2.05 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated owns 30,818 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 0% or 2,500 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 170,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 357 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 38,348 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2.12M were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) or 114,200 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.02% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 1.43 million shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 603,371 shares. 95,338 are held by Burney. Mackenzie stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 172,630 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10,626 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $27.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 407,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Ltd Liability holds 10,005 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 42,186 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. California-based Parnassus Invests Ca has invested 0.93% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). St Germain D J Inc owns 90,369 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Co holds 0.19% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. At Savings Bank owns 1,574 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 153,803 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Old National Bancshares In has 0.53% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 64,120 shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.79% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Perkins Coie Com holds 450 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 0% or 27,125 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Consultants Inc invested 0.11% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Pitcairn Communications owns 3,094 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. St Johns Investment Limited Com holds 0.5% or 4,127 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $63,499 activity. $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by Embree Tracy A on Wednesday, February 6.