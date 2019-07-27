State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreased Gladstone Ld (LAND) Holding By $900,000; Shorts at Dowdupont (DWDP) Lowered By 3.3%

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased Gladstone Ld Corp (LAND) stake by 25.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 75,000 shares as Gladstone Ld Corp (LAND)’s stock rose 3.26%. The State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 215,000 shares with $2.72 million value, down from 290,000 last quarter. Gladstone Ld Corp now has $213.31M valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 43,946 shares traded. Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) has risen 0.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt Buys 2% Position in Gladstone Land; 05/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Anticipates Minimal Impact from Trade Tariffs; 14/03/2018 Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Land Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAND); 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and Announces Earnings Release and Conferen; 05/04/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP SAYS EXPECTS MINIMAL TO NO IMPACT ON ITS FARMS AND TENANTS FROM “THE DEVELOPING TRADE CONFLICT WITH CHINA”; 27/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Pricing of Common Stk Offering; 26/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stk Offering; 08/05/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP QTRLY FFO SHR $0.125

Dowdupont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) had a decrease of 3.3% in short interest. DWDP’s SI was 20.99 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.3% from 21.71 million shares previously. With 12.78 million avg volume, 2 days are for Dowdupont Inc (NYSE:DWDP)’s short sellers to cover DWDP’s short positions. The SI to Dowdupont Inc’s float is 0.93%. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 16.21M shares traded or 108.31% up from the average. DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE:DWDP) has declined 33.70% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DWDP News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Ba3 to Chemours’ New Senior Unsecured Notes; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 05/03/2018 DWDP: NEXT GULF COAST INVESTMENT SEEN SIMILAR SIZE TO LAST; 07/05/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Granular, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont™ Software Business, Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Planet to Deliver Satellite lmagery to Farms Globally; 16/05/2018 – Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, and Monsanto Reach Licensing Agreement on Next-Generation Corn lnsect Control Technology; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX- DOWDUPONT CHAIRMAN LIVERIS TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – Andrew Liveris to step down as DowDuPont executive chair; 16/05/2018 – Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, and Monsanto Company Reach Licensing Agreement on Next-Generation Corn lnsect Control Technology

DowDuPont Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.56 billion. The Company’s Agriculture division provides seed solutions for alfalfa, canola, cereals, corn, cotton, rice, silage inoculants, sorghum, soybeans, sunflowers, and wheat; and crop protection solutions, such as cereals herbicides, corn and soybean herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, pasture and land management, seed-applied technologies, specialty crop herbicides, structural pest management, and turf and ornamental pest management. It has a 7.2 P/E ratio. This division also offers biotech traits, seed-applied technologies, and digital agriculture products.

Among 8 analysts covering DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. DowDuPont had 17 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE:DWDP) rating on Tuesday, April 23. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $4400 target. The company was maintained on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 2. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 10 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $46 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, May 7.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 59,087 shares to 465,000 valued at $88.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 1.84M shares. Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) was raised too.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.20 million activity. GLADSTONE DAVID bought $1.20 million worth of Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) on Thursday, March 14.

Analysts await Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. LAND’s profit will be $2.22M for 23.98 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Gladstone Land Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold LAND shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 5.12 million shares or 2.69% less from 5.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America stated it has 0.02% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Citigroup owns 3,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Iowa-based Cambridge Inv has invested 0% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Pecaut & reported 9,365 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Cetera Advisors Lc reported 0.01% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 4,747 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 14,400 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 475 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,307 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 180,438 shares. Foster And Motley, a Ohio-based fund reported 477,188 shares. Gsa Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,900 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND).