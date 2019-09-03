State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreased By $8.10 Million Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position; Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Had 2 Bulls

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 8.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 60,000 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 620,000 shares with $84.00 million value, down from 680,000 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $64.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.91 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%

Among 4 analysts covering Pennon Group PLC (LON:PNN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pennon Group PLC has GBX 870 highest and GBX 780 lowest target. GBX 820's average target is 7.25% above currents GBX 764.6 stock price. Pennon Group PLC had 10 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 10.29 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $10000 lowest target. $120.83’s average target is 1.54% above currents $119 stock price. Caterpillar had 13 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, August 8. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 12.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) stake by 10,000 shares to 90,000 valued at $8.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 240,000 shares and now owns 1.67M shares. Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,586 were reported by Telemus Ltd. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Regentatlantic Lc owns 18,059 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 28,463 shares. Profund Limited Com accumulated 0.11% or 16,346 shares. Shell Asset Comm invested in 0.27% or 91,873 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Comm Lc holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Fort Point Ptnrs Ltd reported 4,565 shares. Blackhill Cap invested in 60,005 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Moreover, Victory Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 26,442 shares. Community Tru And Inv Co has 86,160 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 2.25% or 38,437 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel holds 0.17% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 1,664 shares. Bb&T holds 48,145 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

The stock increased 0.10% or GBX 0.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 764.6. About 230,340 shares traded. Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.