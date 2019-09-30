State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreased Astec Inds (ASTE) Position by $320,000; Stock Price Declined; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Lowered Its Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Holding by $350,632; Stock Declined

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Astec Inds Inc (ASTE) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.26M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Astec Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $708.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.42. About 128,449 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN; 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Discloses Position in Potential Takeover Target Astec; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. East; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE); 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 2,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,554 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $912,000, down from 7,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC

Since August 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $173,048 activity. ANDERSON STEPHEN C bought $61,048 worth of stock or 2,200 shares.

Analysts await Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ASTE’s profit will be $6.99 million for 25.34 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Astec Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.89% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 34.91 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

