State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cut Its Avon Prods (AVP) Position by $6.60 Million; Stock Price Rose; Contrarian Capital Management Has Cut Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $6.12 Million

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 45.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 2.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The institutional investor held 2.60 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.09M, down from 4.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.68. About 2.43 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Tred Avon River, Between Bellevue, MD and Oxford, MD; 25/05/2018 – Lubrizol Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate TPU Expansion in Avon Lake; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Will Nominate James A. Mitarotonda for Bd; 14/03/2018 – SFL – Acquisition of 15 vintage vessels and sale of SFL Avon; 03/05/2018 – Avon Rally Since February Reverses Amid Latest Backward Steps; 04/04/2018 – The Fantastic Follies of Mrs Rich, Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – thoughtful, lively and fun; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS: CERBERUS AFFIL VOTED SHRS TO NAME TESSLER TO BD; 06/04/2018 – Aerospace & Defence Avon; 04/05/2018 – Sweden’s Oriflame misses profit expectations as Russian sales fall

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 556,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 3.75 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.36M, down from 4.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 1.72M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.06% or 19,110 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 2,774 shares. Landscape Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 40,540 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 56,445 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd holds 636,980 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 506,180 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 997,460 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Vertex One Asset, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 300,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 292,500 were accumulated by Jefferies Llc. Cetera Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 15,625 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 457,836 shares. Allstate holds 0.01% or 24,025 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc reported 5,396 shares.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold AVP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 284.13 million shares or 10.73% less from 318.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Moreover, Cibc World Mkts Incorporated has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 39,169 shares. Caprock Grp owns 95,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bancorp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 50,304 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp invested in 512,631 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Fil reported 304 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 43,298 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Management has 55,435 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corp reported 1.43 million shares. State Street Corp holds 5.48M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Guardian Trust owns 0.02% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 372,400 shares. Prudential accumulated 2.20 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 976,277 shares. Moreover, Griffin Asset Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 58,000 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $63.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN).

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on November, 7. AVP’s profit will be $8.79M for 58.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.