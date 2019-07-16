State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Continues to Hold Holding in Titan Intl Ill (TWI); Bislett Management Decreased Its Position in Yum Brands (YUM) by $1.98 Million as Stock Rose

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $111.93. About 1.02M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, up from 920,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 98,415 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 53.57% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO ”ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US”; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – Titan International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY EVANS INTERIM CFO; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Cap Management Llc accumulated 4,631 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Goelzer Invest Mngmt reported 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Security Natl Tru Company holds 0.35% or 10,782 shares. Everett Harris And Ca has invested 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bragg Financial Advisors has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 43,020 shares. Jnba Advisors has invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Fil Limited owns 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 25 shares. Checchi Advisers Llc invested 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bancorp Of Stockton reported 0.31% stake. Trustco National Bank N Y, a New York-based fund reported 2,166 shares. Hartford Co reported 0.14% stake. Arrow Corporation holds 0.02% or 720 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Investment Management reported 0.04% stake. Tradition Management Ltd Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 5,310 shares.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 32.16 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. Creed Greg sold $1.32 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Monday, February 11. $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was bought by Domier Tanya L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TWI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.92 million shares or 2.40% more from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 1,442 shares. Grace White New York stated it has 381,917 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp reported 618,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 19,492 shares. 4.59M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Ameriprise holds 335,983 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Company reported 580,185 shares stake. Secor Cap Advsrs Lp holds 0.11% or 87,652 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Indexiq Advsr Ltd has invested 0.05% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Raffles Assocs LP owns 70,893 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital owns 29,110 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 42,875 are held by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 339,300 shares to 7.85 million shares, valued at $925.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).