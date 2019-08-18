State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Continues to Hold Holding in Synaptics (SYNA); Envestnet Asset Management Raised Its Position in Kemper Del (KMPR) by $324,064

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kemper Corp Del (KMPR) by 66.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 4,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 10,646 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 6,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kemper Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.2. About 256,292 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Kemper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMPR); 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KEMPER CORPORATION’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180848: Kemper Corporation; Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation; 16/05/2018 – Kemper Names Miguel Edwards as Chief Information Officer for Life and Health; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Rev $693M; 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD; 02/04/2018 – Kemper Announces Robert Otis as New Preferred Home and Auto Leader; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – THE NOTICE IS WITH RESPECT TO PENDING TRANSACTION BETWEEN PARTIES ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 190.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 610,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 308,925 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 102,728 shares to 208,455 shares, valued at $21.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 207,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,942 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold KMPR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 41.05 million shares or 3.80% less from 42.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.1% or 59,501 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 92,066 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0.06% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 24,610 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Chilton Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.97% or 361,861 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Dimensional Fund LP owns 3.99 million shares. Weik Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 4,025 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 166,554 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited reported 0% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 132,085 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.01% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Proshare Advsrs accumulated 18,528 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 11,944 shares.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (NYSE:TGI) by 40,000 shares to 860,000 shares, valued at $16.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 380,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 6,700 shares. Lsv Asset reported 3,500 shares stake. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). The New York-based Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,359 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 16,900 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 10,000 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 13,943 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 1,226 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 220,503 shares in its portfolio. Axa accumulated 139,100 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 628,451 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital Management reported 13,171 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 1,197 shares.