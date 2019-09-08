State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosted Holding in Ambev Sa (ABEV); Ronna Sue Cohen Has Lifted Its Chevron New (CVX) Position by $535,983 as Share Price Rose

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 10972.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 535,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 540,868 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541,000, up from 4,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 702,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 3.84M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50 million, up from 3.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 17.15M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 50,000 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $23.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

