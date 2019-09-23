State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Trimmed Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $655,506; Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Stake Lifted by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 2,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 21,269 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42 million, up from 18,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $245.79. About 838,119 shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 1,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 16,678 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11 million, down from 18,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $359.5. About 1.26M shares traded or 155.90% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $16.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 75,928 shares to 533,689 shares, valued at $57.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.38M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,607 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL).

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ASML Overcomes Memory-Chip Weakness – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ASML +5% beats Q2 EPS, guides Logic strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Last Thing That ASML Has To Worry About Is Competition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : BAC, ABT, ASML, USB, PNC, PGR, BK, ERIC, OMC, TXT, CMA, WIT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.26 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com reported 392 shares. Eventide Asset Ltd Liability holds 214,000 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Westpac Corporation, a Australia-based fund reported 26,585 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 733,457 shares. First has 0.08% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,434 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 171,761 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Murphy Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.2% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Telemus Ltd Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 9,817 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 5,750 shares. Bristol John W And Communications holds 2.56% or 264,659 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund owns 2,166 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 8,265 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Harding Loevner LP holds 2.69% or 1.60M shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% or 7,086 shares.