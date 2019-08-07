State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Trimmed By $421,176 Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding; Impinj (PI) Sellers Decreased By 0.58% Their Shorts

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) stake by 9.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 5,014 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 46,053 shares with $3.87M value, down from 51,067 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N now has $25.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 3.74M shares traded or 11.27% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

Impinj Inc (NASDAQ:PI) had a decrease of 0.58% in short interest. PI’s SI was 2.85 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.58% from 2.87M shares previously. With 405,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Impinj Inc (NASDAQ:PI)’s short sellers to cover PI’s short positions. The SI to Impinj Inc’s float is 15.28%. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 285,689 shares traded. Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has risen 76.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PI News: 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Adds Impinj, Exits Meritor; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group Buys New 2.2% Position in Impinj; 07/05/2018 – IMPINJ INC Pl.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-1.12, REV VIEW $105.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – lmpinj Supports Japanese Government Electronic Tag Initiative; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Impinj 37.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; Sylebra HK Co Leads; 07/05/2018 – Impinj Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 38c-Adj Loss/Shr 30c; 01/05/2018 – Mizuho Securities Usa Buys New 1.1% Position in Impinj; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Inv Of America LP Exits Position in Impinj

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company has market cap of $788.42 million. The Company’s platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

More notable recent Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Impinj (PI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Impinj beats with record Q2 revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Impinj’s Growth Accelerates, but a Slowdown Is Coming – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Impinj Shares Rose More Than 15% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) stake by 14,417 shares to 30,935 valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) stake by 11,898 shares and now owns 21,294 shares. Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) was raised too.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell’s Valuation Says Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “This Chemical Stock Could Burn Bulls, Says Analyst – Schaeffers Research” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell slides after Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “August 2019 Stock Considerations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.