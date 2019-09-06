State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Raised as Stock Declined; As Public Storage (PSA) Shares Rose, Phocas Financial Decreased by $390,600 Its Position

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, down from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $257.08. About 342,954 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 24,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 75,890 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50M, up from 51,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $94.18. About 193,586 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 133,216 shares to 81,345 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 37,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,324 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield Dodd has invested 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Df Dent And accumulated 3,229 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 2,196 shares. 693,212 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 550,730 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 244,987 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Axa stated it has 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny holds 0.01% or 14,381 shares. Columbia Asset Management has invested 0.13% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 151 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Com owns 199 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Fiera Corporation accumulated 3,284 shares. Fidelity Natl Fincl invested 3.47% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $490.41M for 23.46 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.