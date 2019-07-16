State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Raised Loews (L) Position By $351,795; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding By $1.00 Million

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased Loews Corp (L) stake by 11.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue acquired 7,485 shares as Loews Corp (L)’s stock rose 9.51%. The State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 71,094 shares with $3.41M value, up from 63,609 last quarter. Loews Corp now has $16.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 634,894 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 4.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 562 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 13,998 shares with $24.93M value, up from 13,436 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $995.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Criticized by Civil Rights Group Over Facial Recognition; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Seals First-Look Deal with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $2200 target. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. Evercore maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, February 1. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 23.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) stake by 4,245 shares to 5,002 valued at $559,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 16,792 shares and now owns 195,950 shares. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.79% or 24,712 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,687 shares. Coldstream reported 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amp Investors Limited accumulated 186,218 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,513 shares. Wills Fin Group Inc invested in 1.87% or 1,547 shares. Ckw Financial Gru owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corporation accumulated 4,024 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated has 0.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,652 shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na owns 0.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,255 shares. Madison Inv has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com reported 120,950 shares stake. 250 were reported by Old West Mgmt Limited Co. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd stated it has 31,782 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $2.88 million activity. $479,463 worth of stock was sold by TISCH JONATHAN M on Monday, February 11. TISCH JAMES S sold $479,614 worth of stock. TISCH ANDREW H also sold $479,495 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.06% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 118,574 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc invested in 0.06% or 6,652 shares. Moreover, America First Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 4.1% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 6,277 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap has 0.04% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Cubic Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 48,756 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Stone Ridge Asset Limited, New York-based fund reported 30,555 shares. King Wealth holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 7,669 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 415,643 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) stake by 17,737 shares to 17,600 valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 37,263 shares and now owns 52,324 shares. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was reduced too.