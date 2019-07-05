State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Raised Dominion Energy (D) Holding by $3.31 Million as Share Price Rose; Visa Class A (V) Holder Jag Capital Management Has Upped Holding

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 37.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 43,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,136 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, up from 116,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 2.14 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 54.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 37,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72 million, up from 69,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 2.23% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 96,894 are held by First Foundation. Hartford Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.48% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9,072 shares. Grassi invested in 2.83% or 122,344 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of holds 92,479 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.31% or 1.25M shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 119,056 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd accumulated 2.62% or 153,154 shares. Snyder Mngmt LP invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Archon Prtnrs holds 101,560 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc invested 6.54% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Missouri-based Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.45% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 3,715 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 1.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “DPW Holdings Announces Second Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. Store Capital – Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa introduces APIs to allow installment payment plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Visa Will Acquire Payments Portfolio From Rambus – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “With Washington Turmoil, Visa Stock Is Surprisingly Risky – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34,805 shares to 51,159 shares, valued at $13.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,587 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 539% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP offshore drilling plan OK’d by Mexico regulator – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dominion Energy Announces Pricing of Equity Units – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) At Risk Of Cutting Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 17,692 shares to 25,249 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 7,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,749 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).