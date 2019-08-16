State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Raised By $452,352 Its Hanover Ins Group (THG) Stake; Last Week CACI International (CACI) Coverage

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) stake by 88.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue acquired 3,968 shares as Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG)’s stock rose 7.38%. The State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 8,468 shares with $966,000 value, up from 4,500 last quarter. Hanover Ins Group Inc now has $5.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $130.95. About 239,658 shares traded or 5.98% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 07/03/2018 The Hanover Introduces Online Tool, Allowing Agents to Quote, Bind and Issue Contractor’s Equipment Policies; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Declined to Provide Additional Details; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q OPER EPS $1.95, EST. $1.67; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – LOSSES PRIMARILY STEMMED FROM WINTER STORMS IN MIDWEST AND NORTHEAST IN JANUARY AND MARCH; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $82.9M; 03/04/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on May 2; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative Insurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Retirement Of Longtime Chairman Michael P. Angelini

Among 2 analysts covering CACI Int`l (NYSE:CACI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CACI Int`l has $227 highest and $20000 lowest target. $217’s average target is 6.90% above currents $202.99 stock price. CACI Int`l had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. See CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Citi New Target: $200.0000 230.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $224 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $227 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $225.0000 250.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley 215.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 260.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford reported 7,333 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 0% stake.

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:THG) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against Industry Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) stake by 51,692 shares to 170,128 valued at $15.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 11,298 shares and now owns 133,278 shares. Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) was reduced too.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.05 billion. The firm offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It has a 19.41 P/E ratio. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber activities of federal clients and the intelligence community.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CACI Responds to Erroneous IRS Tax Liens – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What CACI International Inc’s (NYSE:CACI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Preview: CACI International’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.