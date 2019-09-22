State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Position In Equinix (EQIX) Was Boosted; Falcon Point Capital Has Decreased Its Integra Life Sciences (IART) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Integra Life Sciences (IART) by 72.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 58,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 22,097 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 80,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Integra Life Sciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 257,500 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $2.34 TO $2.42; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – lntegra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 49C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART); 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Rev $1.47B-$1.49B; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – OVERALL SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS AT $2.2 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Integra Connect Launches Advanced Analytics Suite to Help Oncology Practices Improve Cost-Efficiency and Quality of Value-Based; 23/05/2018 – RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 4,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 43,653 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.01 million, up from 39,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $566.45. About 536,664 shares traded or 39.01% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha accumulated 0.15% or 41,044 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Co accumulated 7,671 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 20,485 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). 190 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Amg Natl Trust Commercial Bank has 0.05% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Westfield Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 669,817 shares. Burney stated it has 4,410 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Jennison Associates Ltd invested in 823,186 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 135,700 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 430,592 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.60M for 23.48 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $185.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Switch Inc by 85,729 shares to 278,995 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in R1 Rcm Inc. by 356,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp..

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4,550 shares to 39,146 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 27,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,532 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).