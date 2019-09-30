State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Maintains Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake Held by Lionstone Capital Management Llc

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 3,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.50M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 203,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, up from 190,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $109.93. About 3.08 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moore Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.48% or 200,000 shares. Btr Cap Management holds 2.21% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 117,244 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,967 shares. Aimz Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Thomasville National Bank & Trust has invested 0.26% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Beese Fulmer Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 62,222 shares. The New Hampshire-based Charter Tru has invested 0.3% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company accumulated 395 shares or 0% of the stock. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.21% or 3,108 shares. Bailard holds 0.02% or 2,864 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield reported 0.13% stake. Bell Bancshares holds 0.09% or 3,825 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0.44% or 299,420 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 41,818 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Stock market hits session low amid report White House weighs limiting Chinese company access to U.S. exchanges – MarketWatch” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transocean: Searching For A True Swing Low – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ING: Lower Rates = Lower Earnings = Lower Share Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whiting Petroleum In A Race Against Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Google Assistant controls come to Xbox One – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LinkedIn loses appeal over user profile access – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,013 shares to 18,368 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 216,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,772 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.