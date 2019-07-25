State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Maintains Holding in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Willingdon Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $23.32 Million

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1089.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 199,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,589 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.66M, up from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 13.07M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 364.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,052 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $734.41. About 6,555 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Rev $659.4M; 04/05/2018 – Kaplan Acquires Leading Publisher of Professional Licensing Exam Guides in Engineering Fields; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to lnclusivity and Student Success; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q EPS $7.78; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED $400M PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Education Revenue $375.5M; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $9.04; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Graham Holdings’ Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB+’ (Rcvy: ‘3’); 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,591 shares to 17 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FTEC) by 14,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Ltd owns 134,561 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Causeway Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.66 million shares. Northrock Partners Limited Liability Co owns 34,844 shares. Old Bank In holds 251,388 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Lipe Dalton holds 0.98% or 11,279 shares in its portfolio. 932,950 are owned by Cincinnati Fincl Corp. Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma invested in 2.54% or 133,484 shares. D Scott Neal accumulated 0.11% or 1,759 shares. 2.81M were reported by Troy Asset Mgmt. Finance Advisory Group Inc reported 0.21% stake. Hollencrest Cap has 70,060 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.88% or 27,763 shares. Minnesota-based Accredited Invsts has invested 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Haverford Finance Services Inc owns 82,033 shares or 3.47% of their US portfolio. Cumberland Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 31,245 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 16,870 shares to 112,871 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 3,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,766 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

